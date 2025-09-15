Singapore's marine fuel sales hold at highest since December 2023

Marine bunker fuel sales in Singapore maintained strong momentum in August, holding at their highest levels since December 2023, according to official data released on Monday.
Sales at the world's top vessel refuelling hub totalled 4.97 million tonnes in August, up one per cent month-on-month and 8.9 per cent year-on-year, based on data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).
Volumes for the mainstay 0.5 per cent low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade were up 5.4 per cent from July, with some bunker suppliers reporting better demand in August.
High-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) sales in August dipped 3.7 per cent month-on-month to 1.89 million tonnes, although volumes were still holding strong on a year-on-year basis.
Despite stronger sales volumes, premiums for both delivered VLSFO and MFO have remained rangebound month-on-month, as the market continues to be oversupplied, trading sources said.
They added that premiums for marine fuel delivered in Singapore for September held near the low-$10s per tonne over the cargo benchmark price.
Marine gasoil volumes retreated last month after logging a sharp climb in July, with August sales totalling about 370,300 tonnes.
As for alternative fuels, volumes maintained good momentum. Total biofuel-blended bunker sales rose 12.6 per cent to over 135,000 tonnes, while liquefied natural gas bunker sales hit a record monthly high of 67,000 tonnes in August.
Singapore's monthly container throughput totalled 3.86 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), holding near year-to-date highs, while vessel calls for bunkering dipped 1.2 per cent from July to 3,608 calls in August.
