Singaporean ES Group subsidiary to sell tanker for $4.75m

Singapore-based ES Group Holdings entered a binding agreement to sell a tanker through a subsidiary for a cash consideration of $4.75 million. The Singapore-flagged vessel ES Aspire will be transferred to an unrelated third party after shareholders approved a disposal mandate on April 29.

Built in China in 2008, the vessel has a capacity of 8,028 DWT. An independent valuation conducted on March 19 estimated the market value of the ship at $5 million on the basis of a "willing seller and willing buyer".

The group reported receiving a 10 per cent deposit of $475,000 on May 12 following the signing of the memorandum of agreement. The remaining balance of $4.275 million is payable upon delivery of the vessel, which the company expects to take place before June 10.