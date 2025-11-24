Singapore port issues licences to supply methanol as marine fuel

Licences to supply methanol as a marine fuel in the world's largest bunker port, Singapore, will be issued from January 1, 2026, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Monday.

This marks a key step towards establishing methanol bunkering at scale and driving Singapore's ambition to be a sustainable multi-fuel bunkering hub, the MPA said.

The move follows a call for applications launched in March 2025.