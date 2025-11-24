Singapore port issues licences to supply methanol as marine fuel

Licences to supply methanol as a marine fuel in the world's largest bunker port, Singapore, will be issued from January 1, 2026, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement on Monday.
This marks a key step towards establishing methanol bunkering at scale and driving Singapore's ambition to be a sustainable multi-fuel bunkering hub, the MPA said.
The move follows a call for applications launched in March 2025.
The licences will go to three bunker supplier companies: Global Energy Trading, Golden Island, and PetroChina International Singapore.
The companies were selected from 13 applicants after assessing their supply chain reliability, operational readiness, safety systems and the sustainability certification of the methanol to be supplied.
The licences will be valid for a five-year period from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2030, subject to successful applicants meeting relevant licensing conditions, said MPA.
This period supports the early development of methanol bunkering by giving licensees enough scope to build capabilities, strengthen supply chains, and anchor initial investments as the market develops, MPA added.
The port authority will continue to review the licensing framework to incorporate operational experience, technological developments and evolving international standards.
