Singapore oil inventories head down after brief weekly rally

Oil product stocks in Asia's key trading hub Singapore have eased following a rebound last week, led by a dip in inventories across the barrel, official data showed on Thursday.

Combined onshore oil product stocks totalled 40.45 million barrels in the week to July 1, down 4.1 per cent week-on-week, according to Enterprise Singapore data.

Inventories were however higher compared to June's weekly average of 37.5 million barrels.

Markets are bracing for a gradual recovery in supplies as more ships make their way out of the Strait of Hormuz, following an interim peace deal between the US and Iran.