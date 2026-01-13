Singapore marine fuel sales hit record highs in 2025 on resilient trade

Marine fuel sales scaled new highs in the world's largest bunker hub of Singapore during 2025, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday. This was supported by resilient global trade and fuel offtake.

Singapore's bunker sales totalled 56.77 million tonnes in 2025, according to the MPA. This surpassed a previous record of 54.92 million tonnes in 2024.

Container throughput climbed to 44.66 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in 2025, also hitting a new high. Annual vessel arrival tonnage grew to a record of 3.22 billion gross tonnes (GT).