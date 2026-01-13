Singapore marine fuel sales hit record highs in 2025 on resilient trade

Marine fuel sales scaled new highs in the world's largest bunker hub of Singapore during 2025, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Tuesday. This was supported by resilient global trade and fuel offtake.
Singapore's bunker sales totalled 56.77 million tonnes in 2025, according to the MPA. This surpassed a previous record of 54.92 million tonnes in 2024.
Container throughput climbed to 44.66 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in 2025, also hitting a new high. Annual vessel arrival tonnage grew to a record of 3.22 billion gross tonnes (GT).
The uptick in bunker sales was also supported by robust demand for high-sulphur marine fuel, which saw volumes rising for a fifth consecutive year. Sales of high-sulphur marine fuel (MFO) totalled 21.73 million tonnes in 2025, up 7.8 per cent from the previous year.
Low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) totalled 28.83 million tonnes, down 2.5 per cent, according to calculations based on MPA data. Meanwhile, some shipowners lifted more alternative marine fuels to support their emission reduction plans.
The use of "alternative" marine fuels rose to 1.95 million tonnes in 2025, compared with 1.35 million tonnes in 2024, MPA said. Both marine biofuel blends and liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales were up for a third consecutive year.
Sales of biofuel blends grew to 1.36 million tonnes in 2025, up more than 54 per cent from 2024. Sales of liquefied natural gas climbed to 571,400 tonnes, up 24 per cent from a year ago.
MPA will open applications for new LNG bunker supply licences from January 14 to better fulfil growing demand, it added.
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh, Editing by Louise Heavens)