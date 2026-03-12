Singapore fuel oil stocks keep climbing as buyers back off

Onshore fuel oil inventories in Singapore tanks climbed for a third straight week, data from Enterprise Singapore showed, as spot demand for bunker fuel softened in recent days after prices spiked, trade sources said.

For now, the stockbuild shows that prompt supplies are still available at a time when the market is grappling with fears that arrivals will tighten sharply as the US-Iran conflict curtailed shipments from the Strait of Hormuz.

Trade sources expect lower inventories from late March or early April onwards as supplies from key Middle Eastern exporters decline, with shipments stuck in the gulf.