Singapore bunker sales bounce back to two-month high as ships return

Singapore's marine bunker sales recovered in May after a slump the previous month, logging a two-month high as vessel calls picked up, official data showed on Monday.

Bunker sales at the world's largest ship refuelling hub totalled 4.55 million tonnes in May, up 4.5 per cent from April, though 6.8 per cent lower than May last year, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

Vessel calls for bunkering rose 7.3 per cent month-on-month to 3,690 calls in May, while container throughput gained 4.9 per cent to 3.94 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).