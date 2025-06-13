Ships urged to avoid Red Sea, log Hormuz passages after Israel-Iran strikes

Merchant shipping is continuing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite Israel's attacks on Iran on Friday, the multinational, US-led Combined Maritime Force said, although some shipowners were looking to avoid the region.

Iran has in the past threatened to close the critical Strait of Hormuz to traffic in retaliation for western pressure. Any closure of the Strait could restrict trade and impact global oil prices.

"The Strait of Hormuz remains open and commercial traffic continues to flow uninterrupted," the Combined Maritime Force said in advisory, adding that events over the past day had increased the likelihood of regional conflict to "significant".