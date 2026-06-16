Shipping Russian oil to India gets even cheaper this June

Freight rates for tanker shipments of Urals crude from Russia’s western ports to India eased further in June from last month due to seasonal factors, rising availability of vessels and shippers' optimism regarding the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, two trade sources said.

The US and Iran agreed to a peace deal, which should end the war in Iran and open free passage via the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade of the strait led to a dramatic rise in freight rates worldwide, including in the Russian oil shipping market, sources said.

The deal is expected to facilitate shipping via the strait and cool freight rates.