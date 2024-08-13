Shipping registries form new information-sharing database to curb sanctions violations

The shipping registries of Panama, Liberia, the Marshall Islands, and others have formed the Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC) database. Developed as a free online communications channel, RISC is supported by a number of global embassies and the US Department of State.

The database provides detailed information on vessels' respective histories, allowing flag states to be updated on any issues that may constitute sanctions violations. Registries can collaborate in identifying vessels that may be involved in suspicious activity, and vessels can be prevented from switching flags while they are being investigated.