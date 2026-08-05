Shippers face higher refueling costs in Singapore amid supply pinch

Low-sulphur fuel oil supplies at Singapore have tightened on reduced output from refineries and declining sweet crude imports, trade sources and analysts said, driving up refuelling costs for shippers at the world's largest bunkering port.

Spot premiums for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), or fuel oil with maximum 0.5 per cent sulphur content, breached $58 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, hovering at over a four-month high, Reuters data showed.

Premiums for delivered bunker fuel in Singapore held well above $100 per tonne this week for prompt delivery dates, trade sources said. Oil supply uncertainties following the US-Iran war have largely driven up marine fuel costs for ships globally.