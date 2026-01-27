Ship recycler GMS eyes US approval to scrap seized Venezuela-linked vessels

Dubai-run GMS has applied for a US licence to buy and scrap ships seized by the US Government linked to Venezuelan oil trading, the leading ship recycler's CEO told Reuters.

The US military and Coast Guard have seized seven vessels in recent weeks in international waters that were either carrying Venezuelan oil or have done so in the past.

The seizures were part of Washington's campaign to force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of power that culminated in US forces capturing him on January 3.

The ageing vessels, part of the so-called shadow fleet which typically do not have known insurance or ship safety certification, are a risk for oil spills while they remain on the water.

GMS, which describes itself as the world's largest buyer of ships and offshore vessels for recycling, buys vessels and then sells them to ship-breaking yards including in India and Bangladesh, which are home to the world's biggest shipping scrapping industries.