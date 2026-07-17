"Shadow fleet" tanker leaking oil near protected Omani waters

A vessel under sanctions for moving Russian fuel is likely leaking oil in a protected marine area off the coast of Oman, according to analysis of satellite imagery and experts.

The Caroline Bezengi vessel took Russian oil on board in Novorossiysk before leaving for its most recent voyage, according to ship tracking data. It last transmitted a signal on public AIS tracking on June 11 off the coast of Yemen.

The tanker's owner, listed on shipping databases as Shanghai-based Rentoor Shipmanagement, could not be reached for comment.