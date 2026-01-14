Seatankers Management places order for two VLCCs with Chinese builder

Hengli Shipbuilding Dalian has signed contracts for the construction of two 306,000-tonne very large crude carriers (VLCC). The total contract value is estimated between $200 million and $300 million.
The agreement was signed with single-purpose vessel companies under Seatankers Management. The private shipping company based in the Marshall Islands operates a fleet of oil and gas tankers, as well as bulk carriers.
According to the builder, these vessels are designed for long-distance transoceanic crude oil transport and are compatible with loading and unloading equipment at major global ports. Deliveries of the 306,000-tonne VLCCs are scheduled to take place sequentially in the second half of 2028.
Hengli's parent company, Guangdong Songfa Ceramics, expects the performance of these contracts to positively impact its future results and consolidate its medium- to long-term market competitiveness.
The company noted that contract performance is subject to risks, including changes in shipping and shipbuilding markets and fluctuations in raw material prices. Exchange rate volatility and shifts in customer demand could also affect execution of the agreements.