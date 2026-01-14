Seatankers Management places order for two VLCCs with Chinese builder

Hengli Shipbuilding Dalian has signed contracts for the construction of two 306,000-tonne very large crude carriers (VLCC). The total contract value is estimated between $200 million and $300 million.

The agreement was signed with single-purpose vessel companies under Seatankers Management. The private shipping company based in the Marshall Islands operates a fleet of oil and gas tankers, as well as bulk carriers.

According to the builder, these vessels are designed for long-distance transoceanic crude oil transport and are compatible with loading and unloading equipment at major global ports. Deliveries of the 306,000-tonne VLCCs are scheduled to take place sequentially in the second half of 2028.