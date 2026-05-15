Seacon provides guarantee for chemical tanker lease to subsidiary

Seacon Shipping Group Holdings has provided a guarantee for a finance lease arrangement involving a 49,400 DWT chemical tanker vessel. This guarantee supports the performance obligations of Golden Bauhinia, an associate company of the shipping group, in favour of Tianjin Jinhaishiba Leasing Company.

Under the transaction documents, the charterer entered into a financial lease with the owner for a principal sum not exceeding $39.1 million. Seacon Shipping stated its liability under the charter guarantee, "shall not exceed 50 per cent of the principal sum", representing $19.55 million.

The company said its aggregate obligations are proportional to its indirect interest in Golden Bauhinia. Huanghai Shipping Company also executed a guarantee for the remaining 50 per cent of the principal sum under similar terms.