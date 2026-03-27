Scorpio Tankers updates charter rates and liquidity for Q1 and Q2 2026

Scorpio Tankers reported an update regarding its average daily time charter equivalent (TCE) revenue and liquidity for the first two quarters of the year. The firm confirmed that its pool and spot market rates for LR2 vessels reached $51,000 per day for 97 per cent of the first quarter.

During the same period, MR tankers in the pool and spot market earned an average of $32,000 per day. Handymax vessels achieved daily revenues of $34,000 for 95 per cent of the quarter, according to the update.

For the second quarter, Scorpio Tankers indicated that LR2 vessels in the pool and spot market have so far averaged $101,000 per day for 16 per cent of the days. Meanwhile, MR vessels in the same category have reached $36,500 per day, representing 16 per cent of the period.