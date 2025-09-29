Scorpio Tankers to sell two vessels, says it nears zero net debt

Monaco-based Scorpio Tankers has agreed to sell two 2019-built LR2 product tankers, STI Lobelia and STI Lavender, for $61.2 million each. The transactions are scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company said the sales come at a time of high secondhand tanker values and will support further balance sheet strengthening. Based on the company's pro-forma calculation, Scorpio Tankers’ net debt could fall to about $131 million, putting it in a position to potentially achieve zero net debt in the near term.