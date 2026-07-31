Scorpio Tankers Q2 profit spikes on higher vessel rates

Scorpio Tankers reported net income of $387.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with $73.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Vessel revenue increased to $408.7 million from $230.2 million a year earlier.

Adjusted net income totalled $243.7 million after excluding a $154.1 million gain on vessel sales and $20.2 million in debt extinguishment costs.

The company achieved an average daily time charter equivalent revenue of $52,661 per vessel during the quarter, which it attributed to trade route realignments following disruptions in the Middle East.