Scorpio Tankers enters vessel sale and charter agreements

Monaco-based Scorpio Tankers entered into agreements to sell three product tankers and time charter-out two additional vessels.

The transactions involve the disposal of two 2015-built scrubber-fitted MR product tankers, STI Seneca and STI Osceola, for $35 million per vessel.

A third vessel, the 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 product tanker STI Solidarity, is being sold for $60 million. Scorpio Tankers expects the sale of these three ships to close within the first or second quarter of 2026.