Scorpio Tankers enters vessel sale and charter agreements

Monaco-based Scorpio Tankers entered into agreements to sell three product tankers and time charter-out two additional vessels.
The transactions involve the disposal of two 2015-built scrubber-fitted MR product tankers, STI Seneca and STI Osceola, for $35 million per vessel.
A third vessel, the 2015-built scrubber-fitted LR2 product tanker STI Solidarity, is being sold for $60 million. Scorpio Tankers expects the sale of these three ships to close within the first or second quarter of 2026.
The vessels are currently financed through a $1 billion credit facility established in 2023. These ships have an aggregate outstanding debt balance of $20.2 million, the company noted.
Scorpio Tankers also reached agreements to time charter-out two LR2 product tankers, STI Lombard and STI Rambla. The five-year charter for STI Lombard was fixed at a rate of $33,000 per day.
The agreement for STI Rambla spans eight years at a daily rate of $30,500. These charters are scheduled to commence also in the first or second quarter of 2026.