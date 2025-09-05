Scorpio Tankers charters out LR2 tanker, provides Q3 rate update

Monaco-based Scorpio Tankers has announced it has reached an agreement to time charter-out one of its LR2 product tankers, the 2014-built STI Orchard, for a period of five years. The charter will commence in the third quarter of 2025 at a rate of $28,350 per day.

The company also provided an update on the average daily time charter equivalent (TCE) revenue earned by its fleet so far in the third quarter of 2025.