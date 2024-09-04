Saudi shipowner refutes US military reports of tanker being hit in latest Houthi attack
The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) has published a statement saying that one of its crude oil tankers remains fully operational and is proceeding to its planned destination without interruption, thus refuting earlier reports by the US military that the same vessel was damaged in an attack by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group.
Bahri said that, in response to reports concerning an incident involving the crude oil tanker Amjad on Monday, September 2, at approximately 06:27 UTC, the company confirms that Amjad was transiting north in the Red Sea, near another tanker that came under attack.
"We unequivocally affirm that Amjad was not targeted and sustained no injuries or damage," the company clarified.
Bahri concluded the statement by saying that it has promptly informed all relevant authorities and remains in continuous communication with the tanker's crew as it vigilantly monitors the situation.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) had earlier reported that on September 2, the Houthis attacked the tankers Amjad and Blue Lagoon I using two ballistic missiles and a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system. CENTCOM said that both vessels were hit.