Saudi Red Sea oil exports set to jump to 3.8m bpd in March

Saudi Arabia's crude oil loadings at its Yanbu port on the Red Sea are set to surge to a record 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, shipping data showed on Wednesday, after the conflict with Iran effectively shut exports via the Strait of Hormuz.

The kingdom, the world's largest oil exporter, can pump up to seven million bpd to Yanbu through its east-west pipeline, allowing it to avoid sharper production cuts that neighbours Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have been forced to make due to limited alternative export routes.

Of that capacity, around five million bpd could be available for exports, with the rest supplying local refineries, Saudi state energy company Aramco said on March 10.