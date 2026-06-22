Saudi crude exports hit a new low as regional war takes its toll

Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia fell for a second straight month in April to a record low, according to Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) data released on Monday, as the Iran war disrupted shipments from the Persian Gulf region.

Exports fell to about 3.990 million barrels per day in April from 4.974 million bpd in March. The JODI data for Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports and output extends back to 2002, the earliest period for which data is available.

The country's crude oil production stood at 6.316 million bpd in April, the lowest level on record, compared with 6.967 million bpd in March.