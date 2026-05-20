Saudi Arabia oil shipments hit a over two-decade low in March

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports dropped to a record low of 4.974 million barrels per day in March, based on data since January 2002, Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) data showed on Wednesday.

Saudi production in March was about 6.967 million bpd, the JODI data showed, also the lowest on record, down from 10.882 million bpd in February.

Monthly export figures are provided by Riyadh and other members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to JODI, a data transparency initiative coordinated by energy organisations including OPEC and the IEA.