Saudi Arabia buys more Russian fuel oil to save its crude for export

Russia's seaborne exports of fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO) to Saudi Arabia jumped 18 per cent in March from February to one million tonnes as soaring oil prices driven by the Iran war reshaped flows, data from traders and LSEG showed.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key export destination, stepping up purchases of discounted Russian fuel oil to supply its power sector, allowing the kingdom to preserve valuable crude that would otherwise be burned for electricity.

Fuel oil and VGO shipments from Russian ports to Saudi Arabia typically rise in summer as air-conditioning demand increases. March's surge was amplified by a tightening crude market and a sharp oil price rally as the Middle East conflict escalated, as well as a temporary waiver on US sanctions on Russian oil products.