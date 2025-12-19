Sanctioned naphtha tanker from Russia enters Venezuelan waters, others dither

A sanctioned tanker carrying some 300,000 barrels of naphtha from Russia entered Venezuelan waters late on Thursday, while three others also under sanctions either stopped navigation or began redirecting course in the Atlantic Ocean, ship tracking data showed, a sign of last-minute decisions by ship owners amid US President Donald Trump's blockade of all oil tankers under sanctions bound for the OPEC country.

Trump on Tuesday ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers to and from the South American country, a move that ramps up pressure on Venezuela's illegitimate president Nicolas Maduro by targeting the country's main source of income. Unsanctioned vessels began setting sail on Wednesday from Venezuelan waters after a week's pause, helping drain the country's mounting crude stocks.