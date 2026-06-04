Samudera to sell off two chemical tankers for $23m

Indonesia's Samudera Shipping Line announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Samudera Tankers, has entered into agreements to sell two chemical tankers for an aggregate of $22.95 million in cash.

The vessels, Sinar Malahayati and Sinar Mendawai, will be delivered to an unrelated third-party buyer alongside their existing time charters.

The company said it expects the transaction to result in an estimated pre-tax gain on disposal of approximately $1.3 million. This estimation is based on the aggregate book value of the vessels of $21 million as of December 31, 2025, after accounting for transaction costs.