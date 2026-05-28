Russia's SCF Group reports two-fold YOY jump in Q1 profit in 2026

Russian state-owned shipping company the SCF Group has published its summarised consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of 2026.

According to the results of the reporting period, SCF's revenue based on time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings amounted to US$345 million while gross operating profit peaked at US$227 million. Compared to the same period in 2025, TCE revenue and gross operating profit increased by 1.6 and 2.2 times, respectively.

The gross operating profit margin was 66 per cent against 47 per cent in Q1 2025. Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the first quarter amounted to US$84 million, compared to a loss of US$1 million for the same period in 2025.