Russia's new budget measure aims to shield finances from sanctions and low oil prices

The Russian Finance Ministry announced a new measure on Thursday that it said was aimed at shielding the state budget from oil price fluctuations and Western sanctions targeting Russian energy exports.

Under the new initiative, set to be implemented next year, the government will lower the cut-off price for oil above which oil revenues go into the fiscal reserve fund to try to ensure that the fund is sufficiently replenished.

"To make our finances more resilient, we are proposing a reduction in dependence on various constraints, whether price-related or volume-related, in the budget’s reliance on oil and gas revenues," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a public forum.