Russia's January-October LNG exports down 3.4 per cent, but jump 21 per cent in October

Russia's exports of liquefied natural gas in January-October fell by 3.4 per cent from a year earlier to 25.2 million tonnes (mt), while jumping 21 per cent to record levels in October amid the launch of supplies from Arctic LNG 2, LSEG data showed on Saturday.

LNG exports from Russia have been restrained by US sanctions over Ukraine, notably against the new Arctic LNG 2 plant, which have significantly limited the use of the tanker fleet for fuel transportation.