Russia's diesel export ban hits its buyers and non-buyers alike

Russia's decision to ban diesel exports this week has roiled global energy markets, exacerbating shortages of the industrial fuel and sending prices soaring, even in countries that no longer buy the fuel from Moscow.

Diesel accounts for the largest share of global oil consumption, and soaring prices can ripple through the global economy given its wide range of uses, from industrial machinery and farm equipment to heavy transport and electricity generation.

Supply has remained tight for years due to strong post-pandemic demand and output reductions that accompanied refinery closures in the West. The Iran war has further strained the market.

Russia is the world's second-largest diesel exporter after the US, and refinery outages there can significantly affect global supplies of fuels. Its exports were already slowing prior to the ban due to domestic shortages left by Ukrainian drone attacks.