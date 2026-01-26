Russia's Asia-bound fuel oil exports slow as sanctions hamper trade

Russian fuel oil exports to Asia slowed in early 2026 as rising scrutiny due to tighter Western sanctions hampered trade while Ukrainian drone attacks on refining facilities in Russia reduced output, according to shipping data and industry sources.

The slowdown in Russian exports combined with falling Venezuelan shipments to China after the US capture of Nicolas Maduro could tighten Asia's supply of the high-sulphur fuel oil, used as a refinery feedstock and bunker fuel, and support prices.

Russian fuel oil exports to Asia have totalled about 1.2 million tonnes (about 246,000 barrels per day) so far in January and are on track to slide for a third straight month, ship-tracking data from Kpler showed on Friday. The slump comes as some cargoes are diverted to storage facilities before re-exporting and compares with 2.5 million tonnes of exports in January 2025.

Output of Russian refined products has fallen since October as several refineries have shut for repairs following Ukrainian drone attacks. Stormy winter weather in December and January has also impacted cargo loadings.