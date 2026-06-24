Russian western ports set for record June crude export volumes, thanks to Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia is set to ship record volumes of crude from its main western ports in June as refinery outages following Ukrainian drone attacks push more barrels onto export markets, three trade and port sources said on Wednesday.

Loadings from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, along with the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, are expected to reach about 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, the sources said. One said shipments could climb as high as 2.8 million bpd.

That would exceed the roughly 2.5 million bpd exported in May and stand about one million bpd above the preliminary forecast for the month, reflecting the scale of disruption to Russia’s refineries.