Russian Urals oil prices climb on firm demand and lower freight

The discount for Russian Urals oil on a FOB basis for cargoes loading from the Baltic port of Primorsk in April narrowed to $15-$17 per barrel versus dated Brent from about $24-$27 per barrel in the second half of March, as falling freight rates reduced costs for Russian sellers, according to Reuters calculations.

Urals prices in Russian ports have stayed near 12-year highs of around $100 per barrel, supported by strong Brent prices, softer freight rates and firm premiums that are boosting Russian oil producers' revenues, LSEG data shows.

The price of physical crude oil cargoes for prompt delivery to Europe hit a record high near $150 a barrel on Monday as global demand stayed strong amid disruptions to supplies through the Strait of Hormuz caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran.