Russian Urals crude diffs, exports hold steady

Urals crude differentials were little changed on Tuesday, while Russia has maintained a steady pace of oil shipments from its sea ports at the start of November despite fresh US sanctions imposed on the country's largest oil companies.
Exports are proceeding according to schedule in various directions, with tankers from the so-called shadow fleet and vessels flying Russian flags continuing to participate in shipments, traders said.
CPC Blend oil exports were revised down in November to about 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.55 million bpd, sources said.
No bids or offers were reported in the Platts window for Urals, Azeri BTC or CPC Blend crude.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will discuss gas projects and the fallout from US sanctions on Russian oil companies at talks in Moscow on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
Ukraine's military said it struck a Russian oil refinery in the city of Orsk in Russia's Orenburg region on Tuesday.
