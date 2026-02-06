Russian naphtha flows shift to ship-to-ship transfers under sanctions pressure

Russia has increased naphtha export flows to ship-to-ship transfers (STS) and port storage hubs as key buyers scale back imports under the pressure of Western sanctions, traders said and LSEG data showed.

Since the European Union’s full embargo on Russian oil products took effect in February 2023, most Russian naphtha has been directed to the Middle East and Asia.

India and Taiwan have been among the main Asian buyers, but recent US sanctions have prompted both countries to pull back. According to LSEG data, Taiwan has not imported any Russian naphtha since the start of 2026, compared with 2.7 million tonnes in 2025.

As traders avoided Russian cargoes, tankers carrying a total of about 180,000 tonnes of naphtha from US ports appeared en route to the port of Mailiao in Taiwan, among other sellers, shipping data showed.

India imported around 200,000 tonnes per month of Russian naphtha on average last year, but its purchases have almost halved as buyers say they will take cargoes only from non-sanctioned entities.