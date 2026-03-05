Russian LNG tanker plays it safe with route change after Libya strike

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant has diverted from the Mediterranean Sea to sail around Africa following an attack that sank a similar Russian vessel off Libya this week, LSEG ship-tracking data showed on Thursday.
The tanker, the Buran, changed route after the sinking of the Arctic Metagaz on Wednesday and is currently off the northwest coast of Africa, according to the data.
Russia has said the Arctic Metagaz was attacked by Ukrainian naval drones launched from Libya, calling it an act of terrorism. Ukraine has yet to comment on the incident.
Gas carriers with cargoes from Arctic LNG two have usually sailed via the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal to deliver exports to China, or taken the Northern Sea Route along the Russian Arctic coast in the summer season.
According to LSEG data, another Russian LNG tanker, the Arctic Pioneer, which was returning from China via the Suez Canal, is now near Egypt's Port Said.
