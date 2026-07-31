Russian fuel shortages force seaborne gasoline imports from Morocco

Russia has imported a seaborne cargo of about 30,000 tonnes of AI-92 gasoline from Morocco, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Moscow has introduced a range of measures to support the domestic fuel market after repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries triggered shortages and price spikes. These include rail imports of gasoline from Belarus and Kazakhstan and a ban on fuel exports.

According to the sources, a Panama-flagged tanker loaded the cargo at Morocco's port of Tangier in mid-July and is now discharging it at Russia's Arctic port of Murmansk.

Lukoil acted as the supplier, the sources added.