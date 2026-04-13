Russian fuel exports grow in March despite drone attacks on ports

Russia's seaborne oil product exports in March rose 0.9 per cent from February to 8.9 million tonnes despite disruptions caused by drone attacks on key ports, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations show.

In late March, drone strikes on the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga sparked fires at fuel storage tanks and terminal infrastructure while persistent storms and further drone strikes forced a halt to loadings at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk early last month.

A ban on non-ice-class tankers entering Russian Baltic ports narrowed vessel availability, also hampering loadings last month, traders said.