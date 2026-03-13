Russian ESPO flips to Brent premium as Asia scrambles for supply

Russian ESPO Blend crude loading from Kozmino port in April and early May has surged to a premium against Brent in Chinese and Indian ports, traders said on Friday, as supply shortages caused by the Iran war and a softening of US sanctions on Russian oil fuelled demand.

Prices for Russian oil jumped relative to Brent after the United States allowed Indian buyers, hit by reduced Middle East supply, to purchase Russian crude. The 30-day waiver for Indian buyers was followed by a broader exemption permitting all buyers to import Russian oil loaded from March 12 for one month, four sources told Reuters.

ESPO Blend cargoes loading in April and May were sold at premiums of $2-3 per barrel to ICE Brent in China, according to the sources, a dramatic reversal from discounts of $7-10 per barrel for March-loading cargoes sold earlier.