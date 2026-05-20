Russian diesel floats idle off Chile despite regional fuel shortages

A Russian diesel cargo has been floating off Chile's coast for nearly two months, even as parts of South America grapple with fuel shortages, data from LSEG and industry sources showed.

The delay in discharging is the latest in a series of shipping disruptions that market sources say reflect a surge in fuel prices since mid-February amid the Iran war, which has prompted some traders to seek higher-margin spot deals.

Shipping data shows the tanker, Sauri, loaded about 30,000 tonnes of diesel at Russia's Baltic port of Vysotsk on February 12, transited the Panama Canal, and has been drifting near Chilean port of Arica since March 17.