Russia to import seaborne jet fuel from Japan as supply crisis deepens

Russia is poised to import a jet fuel cargo originating from Japan via traders, said three sources briefed on the matter, as the country contends with a fuel crisis after Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

At least 200,000 barrels of jet fuel are expected to load from Chiba, Japan, in the first half of July and be shipped to South Korea first, said two of the sources, with several traders involved in the deal chain.

The cargo is then expected to be loaded on another tanker — probably by ship-to-ship transfer off South Korea's Yeosu port — before heading to Russia, they added. Its final destination was not immediately clear.