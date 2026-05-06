Russia shrugs off repeated drone attacks as seaborne diesel exports grow

Russia's seaborne diesel and gasoil exports rose eight per cent to around 3.25 million tonnes in April from March, down only slightly from 3.3 million tonnes in the same month a year ago, data from market sources and LSEG showed.

The rise in exports came despite repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on key ports and refineries as well as weather disruptions, as traders rushed to capitalise on surging global demand and price spikes driven by the Iran war.

The Baltic port of Primorsk suffered attacks in late March and early April. The port of Tuapse on the Black Sea was also hit, and the nearby Tuapse refinery owned by Rosneft halted operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on April 16.