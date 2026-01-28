Russia seeks new markets as naphtha exports to Asia decline due to sanctions

Russia's naphtha exports to Asia are set to fall in January, with volumes in storage swelling as US sanctions pressure key buyers including Taiwan, India and Venezuela, forcing Moscow to seek new markets, traders and analysts said.

Buyers have become more cautious after Washington imposed sanctions on top Russian oil producers, forcing sellers to hold naphtha on ships or in storage abroad from where it can be re-exported, often with the destination obscured.

"Everybody is going to be extra cautious this year when it comes to buying sanctioned cargoes," said Armaan Ashraf, director of natural gas liquids and Asia oils at FGENexant.

This means premiums on "legitimate" barrels of heavy full-range naphtha will rise or discounts on Russian cargoes will widen, he added.

Russia exports heavy full-range naphtha which is processed at reformers into aromatics for gasoline blending or to make petrochemicals.