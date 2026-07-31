Russia prolongs fuel export curbs through 2027 amid refinery attacks

The Russian Government extended its bans on export of diesel and gasoline until January 31, 2027, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia initially introduced the ban on diesel from July 8 to July 31 as part of a broader package of measures to support the domestic fuel market after repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries triggered fuel shortages and price spikes.

Moscow had already imposed restrictions on exports of gasoline and jet fuel.

On Thursday, the government said it was temporarily banning the export of gasoline, diesel, marine fuel and gas oils in order to maintain stability on the domestic market.