Russia-owned NIS stopped from getting oil cargo amid Serbia fuel crunch

US sanctions on Russian-owned NIS have prevented the Serbian oil group from receiving a crude cargo that could have bought time for Serbia's sole refinery, which faces closure without new supplies, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, told Reuters that Serbia has just days before the NIS oil refinery at Pancevo will be forced to stop processing crude.

NIS did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.