Russia mulls keeping gasoline and diesel export bans until February

Russia imposed a partial ban on diesel exports at the end of September and extended a gasoline export ban until the end of the year. The ban on diesel exports also included marine fuel and other gas oils. It applied to resellers, but not to direct producers of those fuels.

At the time, gasoline shortages were reported in a number of Russian regions, including in the far east and in Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow. No major disruption has since been reported.

