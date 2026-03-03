Russia misses crude rally as Ukrainian attacks and storms hit exports

Russia has been unable to capitalise on this week's surge in global crude prices, as days of Ukrainian drone attacks and harsh winter storms have sharply curtailed its capacity to export oil, industry sources said.

Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk port suspended oil loadings on Monday after a Ukrainian drone attack left a fuel terminal ablaze and damaged dozens of buildings, Russian and Ukrainian officials and three trade sources said.

Crude oil benchmarks rose about eight per cent on Tuesday, soaring for a third session as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran widens, disrupting fuel shipments and heightening fears of further Middle East oil and gas supply disruption.

Russia's federal budget deficit has been rising because of shortfalls in oil and gas revenue that make up nearly a quarter of budget proceeds.