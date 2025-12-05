Russia and India agree to diversify trade beyond oil, defy US pressure

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on Friday to expand and diversify trade beyond oil and defence despite Western pressure on New Delhi to scale back its decades-old close ties with Moscow.

India, the world’s top buyer of Russian arms and seaborne oil, has rolled out the red carpet for Putin during his two-day state visit, his first to New Delhi since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The trip coincides with New Delhi’s talks with the US on a trade deal to cut punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on its goods over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

Russia has said it wants to import more Indian goods in an effort to grow trade to $100 billion by 2030. It has so far been skewed in Moscow’s favour due to New Delhi’s energy imports.