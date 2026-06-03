Russia accuses France of fabricating charges against "shadow fleet" tanker captain, demands his release

Russia is demanding that France release the captain of a tanker detained in France on what it says are false charges, the Russian embassy in Paris said on Wednesday.

France's navy said on Monday it had intercepted a sanctioned tanker, the Tagor, linked to the Russian oil trade in the Atlantic Ocean. Paris ordered it to head to the French mainland, in a move Moscow said was illegal and amounted to "international piracy."

The Russian embassy said that French authorities had informed Moscow that the vessel's captain, a Russian national, had been detained on what it described as "trumped-up" charges.